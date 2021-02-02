Cabarrus County home heavily damaged by fire

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A home in Cabarrus County was heavily damaged by fire on Monday night.
Officials with the Allen Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call at approximately 11:08 pm. The fire happened at a home in the Whitehurst Mobile Home Park on Sebastian Way.
When firefighters arrived they reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home. All occupants made it out of the home safely.
Allen firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Flowes Store, Georgeville, Cold Water, and the City of Concord.
Cabarrus County EMS, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
