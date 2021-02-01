9-year-old boy, 62-year-old woman killed in house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child, who was set to celebrate his 10th birthday this week, was one of two people who died following a house fire in east Charlotte Monday morning.
Charlotte Fire officials say Boe Reh, whose birthday is Friday, was died after being taken out of the home. Officials say 62-year-old Saw Mo also died.
The fire broke out at a home off Latchington Court near Albemarle Road.
Medic says they are evaluating 6 other people involved. One person was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters say two people inside the home were removed and taken to the front yard. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation efforts, but they were pronounced dead from their injuries.
CFD said the fire was started by a stone-based cooking device which was on the family’s screened-in porch.
“It’s always tragic when there’s a loss of life … to lose two at one time, it’s just devastating,” firefighters said.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a photo of the fire around 6:45 a.m., which showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Hours after the fire was put out, several members of the family returned to the home to salvage any items that were undamaged.
One of the family members said he returned to the house just before the fire started after working the overnight shift at his job.
“I just lay down on my bed, talking to my friend, and I smell smoke. I smell some smoke,” said Boe.
He said he then went to wake up everybody and broke open a window to get out safely.
