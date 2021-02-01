World War II vet, wife celebrate 75 years of marriage with drive-through party

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Walter Johnson is a veteran of World War !!.

However, on Sunday, he accomplished a feat that some may feel is just as challenging.

Johnson and his wife Sybil have been married for three-quarters of a century.

Walter and Sybil Johnson -- ages 96 and 97 years old -- celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Family and friends honored the couple’s love with a drive-through party Sunday in the parking lot of Unity Presbyterian Church in Denver, North Carolina.

