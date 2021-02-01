VIDEO: Three nearby Charlotte bars burglarized, vandalized Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many bars and restaurants have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make matters worse, three nearby Charlotte bars say they were broken into, burglarized and vandalized early Sunday morning.
Sugar Creek Brewing Company, on Southside Drive, shared on social media that it, along with Queen Park Social and Protagonist Brewing Company were burglarized and vandalized around 5:30 a.m.
Queen Park Social, on Yancey Road, and Protagonist Brewing, on Southside Drive, confirmed to WBTV they had been broken into.
“Registers were smashed, glass was broken and the taproom vandalized,” a post by Sugar Creek Brewing Company said.
All three businesses had glass busted out.
Sugar Creek’s registers were busted and Queen Park Social’s registers were unscrewed and damaged.
Protagonist reported one of their tablets was stolen by the vandals, who also smashed a window and damaged a bar with a rock.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating and have not yet released any information.
Officials with the businesses say they are reviewing surveillance videos.
“If anyone has information on this matter please reach out to the establishments involved or the local police,” Sugar Creek Brewing said.
All three businesses say they are open on Sunday.
