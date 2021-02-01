VIDEO: Man arrested, accused of breaking into dozen Charlotte businesses in nine-day span

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many bars and restaurants have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make matters worse, several Charlotte businesses were broken into, burglarized and vandalized by one suspect over the span of nine days.
Police say a man was arrested for breaking into nearly a dozen Charlotte businesses over a nine-day span.
Police say 20-year-old Anthony Avila-Raudales has been charged with 12 counts of felony breaking and entering and 10 counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
One of those places Avila-Raudales was accused of breaking into, Protagonist Brewing Company, sent WBTV surveillance video of the suspect throwing a large rock into the building. Another video showed a person breaking into a cash register in the business.
Police say Avila-Raudales was taken into custody after a break-in around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers say he was caught after running away.
He was then interviewed and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Avila-Raudales is accused of breaking into these businesses: Chicken King (Nations Ford Road); El Rey Supermercado (South Boulevard); Pollo Campero (South Boulevard); Queen Park Social (Yancey Road); Protagonist Brewing Company (Southside Drive); Sugar Creek Brewing Company (Southside Drive); Instant Imprints/Flowers of Charlotte (Clanton Road); Enchanted Hive (South Tryon Street); Caribbean Hut/The Red Door (West Woodlawn Road); Tryon House (East Exmore Street); and The Peace Pipe (West Woodlawn Road).
Three of those businesses -- Queen City Social, Protagonist and Sugar Creek Brewing Company -- posted on social media that they had been broken into early Sunday morning.
Sugar Creek Brewing Company, on Southside Drive, shared on social media that it, along with Queen Park Social and Protagonist Brewing Company were burglarized and vandalized around 5:30 a.m.
Queen Park Social, on Yancey Road, and Protagonist Brewing, on Southside Drive, confirmed to WBTV they had been broken into.
“Registers were smashed, glass was broken and the taproom vandalized,” a post by Sugar Creek Brewing Company said.
All three businesses had glass busted out.
Sugar Creek’s registers were busted and Queen Park Social’s registers were unscrewed and damaged.
Protagonist reported one of their tablets was stolen by the vandals, who also smashed a window and damaged a bar with a rock.
Officials with the businesses say they are reviewing surveillance videos.
“If anyone has information on this matter please reach out to the establishments involved or the local police,” Sugar Creek Brewing said.
