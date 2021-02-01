Two dead after house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a home caught fire in east Charlotte Monday morning.
The fire broke out at a home off Latchington Court near Albemarle Road. Firefighters have not yet identified the two people who died. Medic says they are evaluating 6 other people involved. One person was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters say two people inside the home were removed and taken to the front yard. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation efforts, but they were pronounced dead from their injuries.
“It’s always tragic when there’s a loss of life … to lose two at one time, it’s just devastating,” firefighters said.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a photo of the fire around 6:45 a.m., which showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Family members say one of the two victims was a 10-year-old. Fire officials have not confirmed this information.
Were working to learn more information. Check back for updates.
