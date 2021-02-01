South Carolina teachers advocate for vaccine prioritization

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Teachers across South Carolina are pushing to be prioritized to get the COVID vaccine.
The Palmetto State is still in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, meaning that healthcare workers, long-term care staff and anyone 70 years and older can get the vaccine.
The state believes phase 1B could start in early spring. That covers frontline essential workers like law enforcement and teachers, but some say they want the shot sooner.
Teachers will spend this week calling and emailing state leaders.
They feel teachers and school staff should be the first in line when Phase 1B starts.
They say that if not every teacher can get a shot right away, at least prioritize those who are high risk.
The state will have about 30,000 more doses spread out over the next three weeks.
Teachers are also advocating that those doses should go to them as much as possible.
The teachers say early spring, several weeks from now, is not soon enough especially as many South Carolina leaders, like Governor Henry McMaster, push for five days of in-person learning now.
Nicole Walker, a teacher of 23 years, said she recently got back into the classroom for the first time since the pandemic started.
She says a place that is supposed to be her safe space instead feels scary.
”We’re being asked to come to school space every day and potentially risk their likes. And we do not feel like it’s fair,” Walker said.
Many teachers recognize that so many people want a shot and should be able to get one.
However, they feel they are in a career where they can get exposed to COVID-19 easier.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control reported in-person learning did not add to the community spread of COVID-19 and schools can open safely if masks are worn and distancing is maintained.
Walker says teachers do not think the protective equipment from the state is making the cut.
”The only thing I received from the state was a thin cloth mask that fell apart after I washed it the first time,” Walker said.
Other groups are added to Phase 1A, but not teachers.
The state health agency’s physician says teachers did not get added because Phase 1A was focused is dedicated to preventing deaths.
Teachers say they understand, but there are concerns more of them will get sick in the classroom.
”We would really like to urge the Governor to do the right thing by us,” Walker said. “He wants five days in-person and we want to be safe.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman is pushing for more classroom learning as well but says she is also pushing the governor.
”I believe that teachers deserve to be up at the front of the line there because of the impact that having school has for our students and for families across South Carolina,” said Spearman.
The pressure is on, but the Department of Health and Environmental Control says it might be too early to apply it because of the dosage shortage.
”I think the closer we get to Phase 1B and the amount of vaccine we know we’re gonna have at that time will allow us to make the recommendations,” says Nick Davidson, SCDHEC Director of Community Services.
DHEC physician Dr. Michael Kacka says the state will not have enough doses to vaccinate almost 50,000 teachers for at least the next several weeks.
It is a concern for Walker, but Kacka wants teachers to know they have been heard.
”Teachers are very important frontline workers who have a risk of exposure so we do take that into consideration,” said Kacka.
”Those vaccines need to be expedited to the people with the children every day,” said Walker.
WBTV reached out to McMaster’s office to ask him how he feels about prioritization but has not heard back.
