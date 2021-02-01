Several counties delay, cancel school as rain-snow mix possible near N.C. mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A rain-snow mix will be possible from the mountains to the Piedmont Monday morning with no major accumulations expected in the Piedmont.
Overnight will be cold and dreary with the chance for fog, drizzle, rain and a rain-snow mix in the mountains as Monday morning low temperatures will hover in the upper 20s around Boone, to lower 30s around Charlotte.
Slick spots and low visibility will lead to dangerous driving conditions for the Monday morning drive, so use extra caution if you have to drive.
Here is a list of current school delays/closings for Monday, Feb. 1:
- Avery County: Virtual learning for students and staff
- Catawba County: Two-hour delay for staff and students
- Caldwell County: Two-hour delay for staff and students
- Watauga County: No school. Optional teacher workday, no remote learning
- Newton-Conover Schools: Two-hour delay
- Alexander County Schools: Two-hour delay
- Wilkes County Schools: Remote learning day
