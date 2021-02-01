Rowan deputies charge two, looking for one more in beating and robbery of 93-year-old

ROWA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged two in connection with a home invasion and robbery that happened in a home near High Rock Lake in January. A third suspect is still on the run.
Alan Shane Hess, 33, and Alexander Ballew, 27, are facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, 911 received an “unknown medical” call from a home on Little Crane Cove Lane. A resident had called to report that he had fallen and was bleeding. When medical responders arrived, the man told them that he had been attacked.
The man said that he had gone to let his dog out just after midnight. When he opened the door he was attacked by two white men wearing masks.
The men beat the victim in the head, then knocked him to the floor and kicked him. The victim said that his attackers called him by name and that they kept asking for the location of a safe.
After a few minutes the man stopped moving and the attackers left the house. When responders arrived, they found the man on the floor of the lower level of the house. Deputies reported that the man had a gash on his head and on the lips, and was missing several teeth.
The victim is continuing to recover.
Deputies put in long hours on the case, according to Major Chad Moose. The Mocksville Police Department, Lexington Police, and the SBI were all involved.
Moose said that investigators went to the home of Alan Hess in Lexington on Sunday. Hess was not there, but was later located in a hotel room in Winston-Salem.
More charges from other agencies are pending. The three are also suspected in a similar violent robbery in Mocksville. According to Mocksville Police, on Saturday a witness told officers about a series of home invasions in the Triad area. Investigators from the Mocksville Police Department, and surrounding agencies, started an investigation. Police said that in one of the incidents, two of the men tied the victims up with zip-ties and placed them in separate rooms. One of the victims was struck several times in the face and head by one of the intruders.
Hess, formerly of Newport Drive in Salisbury, has a long and violent criminal record. He was arrested in Rowan County in 2017 on a fugitive warrant from Georgia for alleged cruelty to children, false imprisonment, burglary and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dwon Still is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
