Rowan deputies charge two, looking for one more in beating and robbery of 93-year-old

More charges from other agencies are pending. The three are also suspected in a similar violent robbery in Mocksville. According to Mocksville Police, on Saturday a witness told officers about a series of home invasions in the Triad area. Investigators from the Mocksville Police Department, and surrounding agencies, started an investigation. Police said that in one of the incidents, two of the men tied the victims up with zip-ties and placed them in separate rooms. One of the victims was struck several times in the face and head by one of the intruders.