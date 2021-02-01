Ohio man identified by work jacket at deadly riots charged with breaking US Capitol window

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators charged an Ohio man for kicking and shattering a U.S. Capitol building window during the deadly Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.
Footage of the Capitol breach shows the suspect, later identified as Troy Faulkner, allegedly kicking in a window while wearing a jacket embroidered with his own business’ name on it.
According to federal court documents, Ohio’s Whitehall Police Department contacted the FBI on Jan. 11 and said the man seen in news or social media video jumping up on a ledge to kick the window on U.S. Capitol grounds looked like Faulkner.
Whitehall officers were familiar with Faulkner because of past criminal run-ins with him.
Faulkner even wore a light brown jacket during the riots with the company title “Faulkner Painting” and phone number on the back. A search on the Ohio secretary of state’s website confirmed that Faulkner legally owns a painting business and the logo matched what was on the back of the jacket.
On Jan. 13, Faulkner called the FBI’s hotline and admitted to his destruction at the Capitol building. The number he provided also matched what was on his jacket.
Investigators also discovered an exchange on Facebook and a news article where Faulkner seemingly admitted to the crimes, claiming that police were antagonizing the pro-Donald Trump crowds.
**WARNING: Post contains explicit language**
Federal charges against Faulkner for his role during the riots include:
- Destruction of government property
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Knowingly entering or remaining in a physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruct, or impede passage, and parade, demonstrate, or picket on Capitol grounds
Faulkner appeared for his initial court hearing on Jan. 29 and was scheduled to appear again for a detention hearing on Monday, according to federal court records.
