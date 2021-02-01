N.C. Senate passes school reopening bill, now heads to House for vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s Senate voted to pass the school reopening bill on Tuesday.
The Senate Bill 37, “In-Person Learning Choice for Families,” passed 29-15, and will now head to the House for a vote.
Senate Bill 37 requires schools to provide access to in-person learning under Plan A (minimal social distancing) for students with exceptional needs.
It also requires schools to provide in-person learning options for all K-12 students under either Plan A or Plan B (moderate social distancing).
The bill also allows students with exceptional needs to be provided in-person learning under Plan A if parents choose that option. All families are still able to select remote learning under the plan.
Families would still have the choice of remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Schools will be required to follow all guidance from the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which was developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Last week, Cooper, along with N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt, urged local districts to allow the option of in-person learning in public schools.
“For months we’ve heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning. The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely,” Sens. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) and Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), chairs of the Senate Education Committee and primary sponsors of the bill, said. “The Governor’s empty rhetoric about the importance of in-person instruction does nothing to help kids. The General Assembly is taking decisive action to actually get students back to school.”
According to Cooper and Truitt, studies have shown that with mitigation efforts schools can reopen safely.
Cooper said that research conducted in North Carolina “tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely, with the right safety protocols in place.”
The NCDHHS told the State Board of Education last week that COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools accounted for 0.15% of the state’s total cases as of Jan. 30.
Last week, the CDC concluded there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics in conjunction with Duke University and other institutions has concluded that the reopening of schools to in-person learning can be done safely.
The study looked at data from 11 school districts in North Carolina that were open for in-person instruction from August through October.
At least 90,000 students and staff are part of those systems and data showed, according to the study, that only 32 cases of COVID-19 could be traced back to transmission inside the schools.
Doctors who examined the data said following CDC rules were having a significant effect.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston plans to make a recommendation to the board of education for students to return to in-person learning in mid-February. But it’s not final until the board votes to approve it on Feb. 9.
CMS says nearly a third of students are failing at least one class. Many parents say that it’s partially due to the burden of virtual learning.
