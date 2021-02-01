First Alert: Lingering rain and snow chances start off the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain and snow showers continue from the mountains to the piedmont this morning, but there won’t be any accumulation in the piedmont. As we head into this afternoon, patchy drizzle and spotty light rain will linger around Charlotte and the piedmont, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Snow showers in the mountains will pick back up as we move from the day into tonight.