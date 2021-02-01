First Alert: Lingering rain and snow chances start off the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain and snow showers continue from the mountains to the piedmont this morning, but there won’t be any accumulation in the piedmont. As we head into this afternoon, patchy drizzle and spotty light rain will linger around Charlotte and the piedmont, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Snow showers in the mountains will pick back up as we move from the day into tonight.
Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s in the mountains all day long.
Mostly cloudy, damp and chilly tonight across the piedmont, with lingering snow showers in the mountains and overnight low temperatures around 30° for the piedmont with lower 20s in the mountains. The combination of snow and below freezing temperatures will continue the threat for icy roads in and around the mountains Tuesday morning as several more inches accumulate before tapering down later Tuesday.
Several schools in the mountain counties changed learning plans Monday due to the wintry mix.
Tuesday morning will start off mostly cloudy, but breaks of sunshine are forecast to develop as we move deeper into the day. Tuesday will remain chilly with temperatures inching up to the mid to upper 40s.
The midweek period looks good, with plenty of sunshine to go around Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be close to 50°, while Thursday offers middle 50s.
Friday will be even milder, with afternoon readings closing in on 60°, but before you get too excited, Friday also likely brings our wet weather system. There are mixed messages in the long-range model suite, but there’s a growing chance that showers could interrupt the weekend forecast as well, as Friday’s front stalls nearby allowing for waves of low pressure ride up with more rain. Stay tuned for fine-tuning!
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
