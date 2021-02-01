First Alert Monday: Lingering rain and snow chances start off the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be cold and dreary with the chance for fog, drizzle, rain and a rain-snow mix in the mountains, as Monday morning low temperatures will hover in the upper 20s around Boone, to lower 30s around Charlotte.
Slick spots and low visibility will lead to dangerous driving conditions for the Monday morning drive, so use extra caution if you have to drive.
A rain-snow mix will be possible from the mountains to the Piedmont Monday morning with no major accumulations expected in the Piedmont.
However, a light coating is possible across the WBTV viewing area.
As we head into Monday afternoon, patchy drizzle and scattered rain will linger around Charlotte and the Piedmont with high temperatures in the lower 40s. The NC mountains will have the chance for a wintry mix to scattered snow through the day Monday, with highs in the lower 30s.
Monday night will feature mostly cloudy skies across the Piedmont, and lingering snow showers in the NC mountains with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees for the Piedmont and lower 20s in the mountains.
The combination of snow and below-freezing temperatures will continue the threat for icy roads in and around the mountains Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning may start off mostly cloudy, with snow flurries in the mountains, yet breaks of sunshine should develop through the day.
Tuesday will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s for the Charlotte Metro area and Piedmont. The NC mountains may see some snow flurries lingering into Tuesday afternoon with highs only in the 20s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures back into the lower 50s.
Scattered rain will be possible Friday into next weekend with milder temperatures for Friday and Saturday, before colder air returns by Sunday.
Have a safe start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
