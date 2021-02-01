First Alert for continued mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the rest of the day, expect a bit of drizzle.
Even a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out. Just don’t expect any accumulation outside of the mountains.
We will remain cool all day.
With very little sun, highs make it to the low to mid-40s at best.
The mountains are a different story.
There is a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 3,500 feet.
The highest mountains should expect 4-8″ of snow.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for elevations below 3,500′. One to three inches of snow can be expected there.
There’s a Wind Advisory for the mountains of Burke and Caldwell for winds gusting up to about 50 mph.
The snow potential lasts into the first half of the day on Tuesday.
For the middle of the week, we get a bit of a break. We should stay dry and see a bit more sun. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday and the low to mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s.
By week’s end, we will be looking at another rain chance.
There is a 40-50% chance Friday through the weekend. Highs will be a bit warmer than last weekend though.
We will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday before we head back to the mid-40s on Sunday.
