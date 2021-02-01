9,000 expected on final day of mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rainy weather didn’t stop people from receiving their COVID-19 vaccination Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
It was the final day of the mass vaccination event this weekend at the Carolina Panthers stadium in uptown Charlotte.
The vaccination clinic is part of an effort by Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway to provide a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
Atrium Health expected close to 20,000 people to get vaccinated this weekend. The final appointment finished around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Close to 2,400 vaccine appointments were done Friday, another 8,600 estimated Saturday, and with the extra 600 spots that opened Sunday, more than 9,000 appointments were expected on the final day.
“Feeling very excited, protected,” said Nighhat Araf. “Three months, five months, how long we had to wait. I’m so glad we were able to get it done.”
A reminder on the vaccine groups for you, currently in North Carolina, two groups can get vaccines.
Those include healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, along with anyone 65 and older. The third group will be front line essential workers, including people like teachers, first responders and grocery workers. Group four includes people at high-risk of exposure and increased risk of severe illness. Group five is everyone else who wants the vaccine.
