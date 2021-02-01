Educators group plans to protest Cabarrus Schools reopening

The Cabarrus Association of Educators is holding a press conference on Monday ahead of a work session by the BOE. The group wants the BOE to delay the start of in-person learning. It points out that 14 educators in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19, and says schools are reopening near the “height of the pandemic, without vaccines for educators/staff, without guarantees of 6 foot social distancing, and without full transparency of infection data.”