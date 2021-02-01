Educators group plans to protest Cabarrus Schools reopening

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of educators plans to protest the decision made by the Cabarrus County Board of Education to reopen schools for fulltime in-person learning for some students.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 to transition all students in grades PreK-3 to Plan A (4 days in-person learning/1 day remote learning) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Students in grades 4-12 who receive services through the Exceptional Children, English Language Learners (ELL), 504 and McKinney-Vento programs also will return to school in Plan A on Feb. 16th.
The board made its decision during its Annual Planning Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 23rd. Plans are for students in grades 4 and 5 to return to school in Plan A on Monday, March 15th. Middle and high school students will continue to attend school in Plan B.
The Cabarrus Association of Educators is holding a press conference on Monday ahead of a work session by the BOE. The group wants the BOE to delay the start of in-person learning. It points out that 14 educators in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19, and says schools are reopening near the “height of the pandemic, without vaccines for educators/staff, without guarantees of 6 foot social distancing, and without full transparency of infection data.”
“The federal government has a new commitment to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in the next 100 days, but the Cabarrus Co. Board of Education is forcing educators and staff back into school buildings before they have a chance to be vaccinated. Meantime, Cabarrus County is suffering through some of the worst days of this year-long pandemic,” a statement from the groups says.
According to the latest update from the Cabarrus Health Alliance dated January 29, there are 1,843 active COVID-cases in the county, 188 deaths, and a current positive test rate of 12%.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet on Monday for a Work Session. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Education Center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions for indoor gatherings, the meeting is not available for public access in person.
Members of the public may watch the live stream of the of the Board meeting on the district’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/i3qBMe6KVZg.
View the meeting agenda here: https://go.boarddocs.com/nc/cabcs/Board.nsf/Public
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.