Black History Month celebrated in Charlotte

Black History Month (Source: WMC)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 9:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Black History Month is celebrated in February.

Throughout the month, there are events, festivals and shows that celebrate African-American history and culture.

Here’s a list of events happening in Charlotte this month:

Monday, February 1, 2021

Independence Regional STEAM 101: Black History Quiz Bowl

4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Graphic Novel Book Club: Black History In Its Own Words

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Equity Impact Circle

8:00 am to 9:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch & Learn: Ring Shout & “Remembrance”

12:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

For the Culture: Tales of Affirmation Reading Session

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Plaza Midwood Book Club Crawl: The Black History of the White House

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, February 5, 2021

Ted Talks Discussion Group: Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name

11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, February 6, 2021

I can read Black stories (Facebook Live)

11:00 am to 11:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Story Explorers: Rocket Like Mae Jemison (A Black History Month Program)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Steele Creek Readers Book Club: A Kind of Freedom

10:30 am to 11:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Virtual Harlem Unbound (Call of Cthulhu 7E)

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Equity Impact Circle

8:00 am to 9:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Author Talk: Conversation with Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

For the Culture: Mental Health Matters

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, February 12, 2021

The Comic Strip (Comedy + Sip & Paint)

7:30 pm to 9:30 pm | $20.00 | Catawba Brewing

Saturday, February 13, 2021

I can read Black stories (Facebook Live)

11:00 am to 11:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, February 18, 2021

I can Celebrate National African American Read-In

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

For the Culture: My Black is Beautiful Makeup Tutorials

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Plaza Midwood Book Club Crawl: The Black History of the White House

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Social Justice Book Club

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, February 19, 2021

ImaginOn Family Storytime: Black History

10:30 am to 11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Ted Talks Discussion Group: Systemic Racism

11:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, February 20, 2021

I can read Black stories (Facebook Live)

11:00 am to 11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Esports and Gaming in the Black Community

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Social Justice Book Club

2:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story Explorers: Jazz Stories (A Black History Month Program)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Black Women + Democracy, a virtual film and discussion series: Knock Down the House

2:00 pm to 4:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, February 22, 2021

Teen Book Talk: This Is My America

5:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Black Women + Democracy, a virtual film and discussion series: Chisholm ’72 - Unbought & Unbossed

6:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Parent Lunch & Learn: I Can Read Black Stories

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, February 25, 2021

For the Culture: Black Hair Chronicles

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, February 26, 2021

The Comic Strip (Comedy + Sip & Paint)

7:30 pm to 9:30 pm | $20.00 | Catawba Brewing

