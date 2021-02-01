Beloved Union Co. teacher dies days before birthday

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved teacher in Union County died over the weekend after serving students in the community for 15 years, the district confirmed Monday.
Union Academy (UA) teacher Ken Stanley passed away on Saturday, January 30. Officials have not confirmed what led to Stanley’s death, but UA staff, students and the entire community have shared what a devastating loss they are feeling.
“Our hearts are broken to have lost our beloved Mr. Stanley yesterday. For 15 years, he has been more than a teacher to students and staff. He has been a loyal friend, dedicated coach, great listener, and trusted mentor. We can all honor his legacy by supporting one another and showing kindness to those around us just as Mr. Stanley taught us. Find a way to be the “I” in kindness,” the district posted on Sunday.
“Ken Stanley faithfully served Union Academy for 15 years. Among his many wonderful qualities, he was kind, tender, and loved his students deeply. He will be missed by everyone in the UA family,” said John Marshall, Head of School.
On Monday, which would have been Stanley’s birthday, students and staff wore red, gray and white in honor of his love for Ohio State.
“Mr. Stanley was the kind of teacher who took care of kids. He didn’t just teach math; he had a knack for making everyone feel they were the most special person to him - and they were. He was a model to others for being a dad, a parent, a teacher, a friend, and a loved one,” said teacher Beth Rushing.
Rushing continued, “He was an expert at connecting with people. Ken did so many things to help others without needing or wanting credit. He was the best sidekick I could ever dream of having for the past 15 years.”
Stanley was hired in 2005 and served as a middle school math teacher and coach.
