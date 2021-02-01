Beloved Union Co. teacher dies days before birthday after battle with COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved teacher in Union County died over the weekend following a battle with COVID-19, the school confirmed Monday.
Union Academy (UA) teacher Ken Stanley passed away on Saturday, January 30.
He had been a teacher at the school for 15 years.
UA staff, students and the entire community have shared what a devastating loss they are feeling.
“Our hearts are broken to have lost our beloved Mr. Stanley yesterday. For 15 years, he has been more than a teacher to students and staff. He has been a loyal friend, dedicated coach, great listener, and trusted mentor. We can all honor his legacy by supporting one another and showing kindness to those around us just as Mr. Stanley taught us. Find a way to be the “I” in kindness,” the district posted on Sunday.
“Ken Stanley faithfully served Union Academy for 15 years. Among his many wonderful qualities, he was kind, tender, and loved his students deeply. He will be missed by everyone in the UA family,” said John Marshall, Head of School.
On Monday, which would have been Stanley’s birthday, students and staff wore red, gray and white in honor of his love for Ohio State.
“Mr. Stanley was the kind of teacher who took care of kids. He didn’t just teach math; he had a knack for making everyone feel they were the most special person to him - and they were. He was a model to others for being a dad, a parent, a teacher, a friend, and a loved one,” said teacher Beth Rushing.
Rushing continued, “He was an expert at connecting with people. Ken did so many things to help others without needing or wanting credit. He was the best sidekick I could ever dream of having for the past 15 years.”
Stanley was hired in 2005 and served as a middle school math teacher and coach.
Students returned to the school for in-person learning Monday for the first time since before Christmas break. School officials planned for grief counselors to be prepared.
Union Academy Head of School John Marshall wrote this letter to parents:
Dear UA Families:
I write to you with a heavy heart and sad news about a very special man in our UA Family. Last night, seventh-grade teacher Ken Stanley, who served UA faithfully for 15 years, passed away in the hospital after battling Covid-19 for several weeks. We learned this news from his family, who gathered together this weekend to be with him. The family and I would like all UA families to know of this news.
Please keep Ken’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We will provide more information soon as to how we will honor Ken’s extraordinary contributions and legacy. Among many wonderful qualities, Ken was kind, tender, and loved his students deeply.
The administrative team, counselors and teachers are already preparing today for tomorrow, as students return to campus for the first time since before Christmas. Attached is a statement to be shared with students tomorrow during first period. Ample time will be given to allowing children to process this sad news. Our counselors will be available to support students tomorrow and throughout this week. The school will have grief counselors available as well, both in-person and virtually.
Attached is information that may be helpful to you as a parent who wishes to have a conversation with your child today about this loss. UA believes it is important for children not to be surprised by the news of Mr.Stanley’s passing upon arriving at school.
I know all of us in the UA Family will support our children during this very difficult time. UA will continue to keep you informed throughout this week as plans are made to honor the life and service of Ken Stanley.
Grace & Peace,
John D. Marshall
Head of School
