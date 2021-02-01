App. State student, from Concord, found dead at Boone apartment

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Appalachian State student was found dead at an apartment in Boone Sunday morning.
The school confirmed the death of 20-year-old Payton Denise Furr, from Concord.
“Our hearts are with Payton’s family during this very difficult time,” Appalachian State officials said in a statement. “We are keeping her family’s wishes and requests paramount and are providing support and assistance to them as requested.”
Boone police responded to a call just before noon Sunday to an apartment complex on Howard Street. Officers say they found Furr dead.
Police responded, along with Boone Fire and Watauga Medics.
The medical examiner has not yet determined her cause of death.
Investigators say no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death will be determined by the autopsy and toxicology.
“This family deserves to know the facts surrounding what happened to Payton and we extend our condolences to the Furr family,” said Boone Police Lt. Jon Houck.
Appalachian State officials told WBTV the school will provide support and counseling to those impacted by Furr’s death.
“App State’s Counseling and Psychological Services is fully operational for students who need support,” school officials said. “Staff is also available 24/7 for students with urgent mental health concerns. Call 828-262-3180. During operating hours, students in crisis should let the receptionist know they have an emergency to speak with a counselor as soon as possible. After hours, select the option to speak with the counselor on call. More information is available at counseling.appstate.edu/.”
Furr is listed on the Appalachian State directory as a sophomore majoring in communication, advertising.
