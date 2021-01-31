Union County officers search for man missing for nearly a week

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officers in Union County are searching for a man who was last seen nearly a week ago.
Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Allen has been missing since Jan. 25. He was last seen in the Monroe area.
Allen is described as a Black male, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.
He has a tattoo of “704″ on his forearm.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call Marshville Police at 704-624-6767 or Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.
