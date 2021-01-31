Rowan Public Library to host Bright Star’s virtual “George Washington Carver and Friends” February 10-24

ROWAN COIUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This February, Rowan Public Library will host its second virtual Bright Star Theatre virtual production, following December’s “Holidays around the World.” In honor of Black History Month, “George Washington Carver and Friends” will run for two weeks, starting at Noon on Feb. 10.
Unlike last year’s in-person performance of “Heroes of the Underground Railroad,” this play will be online and ready to be streamed from any digital device. This program is completely free, and requires no password or code to access. The link to view “George Washington Carver and Friends” will be posted on Rowan Public Library’s Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary) and Twitter (@rowanlibrarync).
In “George Washington Carver and Friends,” viewers will learn about the many influential African-Americans that have shaped the United States in the past 150 years. In this empowering production, heroes like Booker T. Washington, Jackie Robinson, and Madame C. J. Walker are brought to life onstage. Learn about incredible African-American scientists, entrepreneurs, and other visionaries who made achievements in science, technology, math, and much more.
“RPL hosts Bright Star Theatre performances every February, and I hope that by being virtual and easily accessible at any time during the viewing period, this show will reach an even wider audience,” said Laurie Lyda, RPL’s Library Services Manager and coordinator of the program. “Bright Star is known for its enthusiastic, detailed, and well-wrought productions, and I am excited that RPL is able to make this new show available to the public.”
Bright Star created “George Washington Carver and Friends” as a way to introduce audiences to the many contributions by African-Americans that are often overlooked or forgotten, as well as those who succeeded despite great adversity. Their goal is to make the play accessible and entertaining while also encouraging their audiences to read more about its characters—and to even learn about famous black inventors and scientists that the play doesn’t have time to mention.
To supplement the play, Rowan Public Library will also distribute a brochure at all locations that consists of the official Bright Star Study Guide and suggested reading lists with titles from the RPL collection. Stop by any RPL branch to get a copy at any service desk, as well as browse book displays in the adult, teen, and children’s sections featuring materials related to Black History Month.
For more information about this show or other library programs and events in February, visit the library’s website at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. Visit the RPL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rowanpubliclibrary and the RPL Twitter page at www.twitter.com/rowanlibrarync. To learn more about Bright Star Theatre, visit www.brightstartheatre.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.