Police investigate homicide after man found shot in woods in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found fatally shot in the woods Sunday morning in northwest Charlotte.
Police say they were called around 10:40 a.m. after a body was found in the woods off Windy Valley Drive.
Officers found the male, identified as 31-year-old Catrell Gerome Hollaway, with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.