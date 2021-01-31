Police investigate homicide after man found shot in woods in northwest Charlotte

Man found shot dead in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | January 31, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 11:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found fatally shot in the woods Sunday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Police say they were called around 10:40 a.m. after a body was found in the woods off Windy Valley Drive.

Officers found the male, identified as 31-year-old Catrell Gerome Hollaway, with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.