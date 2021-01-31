Man arrested in California, charged with murder months after man found shot to death in Charlotte woods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in California and charged with murder months after police found a man shot to death in the woods of northwest Charlotte.

CMPD has charged Mark Ellis for the murder of Catrell Hollaway. Hollaway was found fatally shot in the woods on the morning of Jan. 31, 2021 off Windy Valley Drive.

As a result of continued investigation, homicide unit detectives identified Ellis as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest.

On July 22, Ellis was arrested in Valencia, California, after a collaborative effort between CMPD, the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ellis will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

