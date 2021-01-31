House of Heroes, local volunteers repair home of veteran’s widow

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers with Cornerstone Church and the Chattahoochee Valley’s House of Heroes helped a widow of a veteran today in Smiths Station.
Sergeant First Class Raymond Griffin passed away in 2014 and volunteers wanted to help Christine Griffin with her home.
Volunteers pressure washed, removed and repaired gutters and replaced and repaired fascia and soffit.
There was also a flag ceremony in honor of the couple.
“About a week or so ago they said ‘Mrs. Griffin, we’re coming to see whatever is needed at your home.’ I said you know what I see and wait on the Lord he always being on time and he was right on time,” said Mrs. Griffin, widow of SFC Griffin.
SFC Raymond Griffin retired after serving 24 years in the United States Army.
