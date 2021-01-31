Four in double-figures as Niners top FIU

SECOND HALF – The 49ers scored nine of the second half’s first 12 points to take a 43-42 lead after Jared Garcia knocked down two free throws with 13:41 on the clock. Matos and Young also scored during the 49ers’ early second half run. The teams would exchange baskets. With the score tied at 45, FIU scored eight of the next 10 points, taking a 53-47 lead with nine minutes left in the half. Charlotte scored eight straight points regaining the lead 55-53 when Williams knocked down a jumper in the lane with just over six minutes left in regulation. Williams scored five points, and Young connected on a three during the 49ers’ run. The lead would exchange hands several times over the next four and a half minutes. With the score tied at 61, Shepherd knocked down a three from the corner, giving the Niners the lead for good with 1:22 on the clock. The 49ers closed out the 68-65 win with timely free throw shooting from Matos and Young in the final minute.