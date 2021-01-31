Four in double-figures as Niners top FIU

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Behind four double-figure scorers and a strong second half defensive effort, the Charlotte 49ers (9-7, C-USA: 5-3) defeated the FIU Panthers (8-10, C-USA: 2-8), 68-65, for their third straight win.
Jahmir Young led all scorers with 22 points, including shooting 8-for-11 from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists. Brice Williams scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field while connecting on both of his three-point field goal attempts. Jordan Shepherd and Jhery Matos both scored 12 points rounding out the 49ers’ double-figure scorers.
In the second half, the 49ers held FIU to 26 points while limiting the Panthers to 35 percent shooting from the field and 11 percent shooting from beyond the three-point arc.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Young scored the first two points with a jump shot just outside the paint 16 seconds into the game. Then, FIU scored 17 of the next 23 points, taking a 17-8 lead six and a half minutes into the game. Charlotte answered the run with a 7-0 run capped off by a three from Young cutting FIU’s lead to 17-15 with 12 minutes on the clock. The Panthers would push their lead to 10 points six minutes later. Charlotte outscored FIU 15-10 over the final six minutes of the half, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 39-34 at the half.
SECOND HALF – The 49ers scored nine of the second half’s first 12 points to take a 43-42 lead after Jared Garcia knocked down two free throws with 13:41 on the clock. Matos and Young also scored during the 49ers’ early second half run. The teams would exchange baskets. With the score tied at 45, FIU scored eight of the next 10 points, taking a 53-47 lead with nine minutes left in the half. Charlotte scored eight straight points regaining the lead 55-53 when Williams knocked down a jumper in the lane with just over six minutes left in regulation. Williams scored five points, and Young connected on a three during the 49ers’ run. The lead would exchange hands several times over the next four and a half minutes. With the score tied at 61, Shepherd knocked down a three from the corner, giving the Niners the lead for good with 1:22 on the clock. The 49ers closed out the 68-65 win with timely free throw shooting from Matos and Young in the final minute.
QUOTABLE
“For us to hold them to 26 points in the second half shows the intensity picked up defensively,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “We were a lot more aggressive and contested their shots a lot better.”
NOTES
- Jahmir Young recorded his 10th 20-point scoring game of the season with 22 points.
- Brice Williams has now tallied eight double-digit scoring games this season after scoring 15 points.
- Jordan Shepherd recorded his 11th double-figure scoring game of the season with 12 points.
- With 12 points, Jhery Matos has scored in double-digits seven times this season.
- Charlotte dished out a season-high 20 assists. Eight Niners recorded at least one assist. Anzac Rissetto dished out a career-high five assists. Young finished the game with four assists. Shepherd added three assists.
NEXT GAME
Charlotte hits the road for a two-game Conference USA series at Middle Tennessee next weekend, February 5-6.
