First Alert Sunday: Rain, sleet, ice and snow possible for parts of the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and snow will be possible through early tonight with a lull in the precipitation for a few hours before more widespread precipitation develops into early Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be hovering around freezing tonight with snow and sleet likely for the NC mountains and foothills with more of a cold rain and sleet toward the Charlotte Metro area.
Sunday morning low temperatures will range from around 28 degrees toward Boone to 34 degrees around Charlotte.
Sunday morning will have the best chance for snow and ice accumulations in the NC foothills and mountains where a trace to 3 inches plus of snow, and a glaze to 0.20″ of ice will be possible. Some freezing rain and sleet will be possible for the Northern Charlotte Metro area around daybreak Sunday, with more of a cold rain through the day Sunday.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will remain cold, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s across the WBTV viewing area.
Rain is expected to taper off late Sunday afternoon, yet it may redevelop into scattered rain for the piedmont, and scattered snow in the NC mountains Sunday night into Monday.
Monday will feature another day of highs in the lower 40s for the Piedmont and lower 30s for the mountains.
More breaks of sunshine are expected on Tuesday for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with highs in the upper 40s. The NC mountains may see a few snow flurries lingering into Tuesday, with highs only in the 20s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures back into the low to mid-50s.
A few rain showers will be possible Friday into next weekend, with temperatures continuing to be on a warming trend, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected.
Stay safe and warm on Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
