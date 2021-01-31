First Alert for Sunday and the mountains on Monday

Foothills - This is the zone that is more up in the air. You are right on the bubble with temperatures this morning. For a few hours, you will hover dangerously close to 32°. You could see rain and freezing rain. Remember - freezing rain and rain look exactly alike. It has more to do with the surface it falls onto. If it is below freezing on that railing, sidewalk or road, the rain could freeze on contact. The temperature will get back above freezing as we move through the morning and you will see just plain rain after that.