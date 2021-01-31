First Alert for Sunday and the mountains on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today isn’t exactly a beautiful one. The first half of the day will bring rain, freezing rain and snow across the area.
Mountains - Snow showers are likely through the first half of the day. Some freezing rain could also mix in at times. A total of 1-4″ of snow will be possible. There could be about 1/10″ of freezing rain to go along with it. Highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.
Foothills - This is the zone that is more up in the air. You are right on the bubble with temperatures this morning. For a few hours, you will hover dangerously close to 32°. You could see rain and freezing rain. Remember - freezing rain and rain look exactly alike. It has more to do with the surface it falls onto. If it is below freezing on that railing, sidewalk or road, the rain could freeze on contact. The temperature will get back above freezing as we move through the morning and you will see just plain rain after that.
Charlotte and areas south and east. Today will bring a chilly rain. Temperatures will stay in the 30s most of the day. We might just barely break into the low 40s. The second half of the day won’t be quite as wet - but I still can’t promise a nice day.
The First Alert continues into the day on Monday for the mountains. Snow showers will continue to fall along the NC/TN border for the higher elevations. You could pick up 1-3″ more on top of what you get today.
For everyone else, Monday should bring a few morning showers. Then it will be mainly cloudy and cool. Highs reach the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and we will see gradual warming. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday... the low 50s Wednesday and the mid 50s Thursday.
Another rain chance sneaks in for the end of the week and next weekend. The good news is that winter weather will be less of a threat with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s. For the mountains, it could be cold enough for a little snow during the nights.
Be safe!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.