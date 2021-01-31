First Alert: More mountain snow expected on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If Sunday wasn’t quite enough for you, there’s more snow in store for Monday - just for the mountains though.
As today’s system continues to make progress to the east, we will see snow start to wrap in again behind it tonight and on Monday. Snow showers will be possible off and on through the day. This will mainly affect the higher elevations right along the NC/ TN border. An additional 1-3″ of snow will be possible.
At lower mountain elevations, you may not see much additional accumulation but expect roads to still be a little messy after today’s round of snow - especially on Monday morning.
Outside of the mountains, showers will be possible for the first part of the day on Monday. The rest of the day will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A warming trend will begin for the rest of the week.
Be safe and take it easy out there!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
