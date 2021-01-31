‘Bipartisanship and unity’: N.C. Sen. Tillis among 10 GOP Senators ready to meet with Biden over COVID-19 relief

“President Biden took office calling for unity and bipartisanship, and I have made it clear that I am willing to work towards finding common ground on issues facing our country on behalf of the American people,” Senator Tillis said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, members on both sides of the aisle recognize additional targeted relief is needed to get families and businesses back on their feet. While relief from the recent $900 billion package continues to be distributed, this outline is a commonsense next step, and I hope President Biden and Congressional Democrats will review this proposal and work with us instead of ramming through a partisan relief package without Republican support.”