Young secures first career double-double; Niners defeat FIU in overtime

SECOND HALF – With FIU leading 28-24 early in the second half, Charlotte behind the scoring of Young and Supica scored seven straight points taking a 31-28 lead after a layup by Supica with 14:12 on the clock. The 49ers pushed their lead to 38-30 after another layup by Supica with twelve and a half minutes on the clock. FIU answered by scoring 13 of the next 17 points, taking a 43-42 lead with five minutes on the clock. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times over the next few minutes. Young tied the game at 46 in epic fashion after slamming a one-handed dunk down with 2:43 left. With 9.9 seconds left in regulation, Shepherd inbounded the ball to Young who knocked down a corner three, sending the game in overtime tied at 49.