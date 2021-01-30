Young secures first career double-double; Niners defeat FIU in overtime

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers (8-7, C-USA: 4-3) picked up a 63-55 overtime victory over the FIU Panthers (8-9, C-USA: 2-7) in Halton Arena behind a double-double performance from Jahmir Young.
Young led the team with 25 points while adding ten rebounds to give him his first career double-double. Marvin Cannon almost secured a double-double after posting eight points and ten boards. Jhery Matos scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. Milos Supica added eight points and seven rebounds to the 49ers’ efforts. Jordan Shepherd also scored eight points while collecting five rebounds.
Charlotte collected a season-high 46 rebounds in the overtime win.
The 49ers also held FIU to its lowest field-goal percentage of the season limiting the Panthers to 26.6 percent (17-for-64) from the field.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF - Matos started Charlotte’s scoring with a short jumper. The Charlotte defense held FIU scoreless for over five minutes to begin the game, keeping the Panthers 0-9 from the field in the process. Cannon put the 49ers up 7-5 with 13:35 left in the first after connecting with a three. FIU answered with a three. Then, Matos stole the ball and was fouled on the fast break, helping Charlotte tie it at 8-all.
FIU scored seven straight points. With FIU leading 17-10 with just over five minutes left in the half, Charlotte went on a 12-1 run capped off by two free throws from Young, giving the 49ers a 22-18 lead with one and a half minutes on the clock. Cannon and Young each scored five points during the run. The Panthers scored the final five points of the half behind a three-point field goal and two free throws taking a 23-22 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – With FIU leading 28-24 early in the second half, Charlotte behind the scoring of Young and Supica scored seven straight points taking a 31-28 lead after a layup by Supica with 14:12 on the clock. The 49ers pushed their lead to 38-30 after another layup by Supica with twelve and a half minutes on the clock. FIU answered by scoring 13 of the next 17 points, taking a 43-42 lead with five minutes on the clock. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times over the next few minutes. Young tied the game at 46 in epic fashion after slamming a one-handed dunk down with 2:43 left. With 9.9 seconds left in regulation, Shepherd inbounded the ball to Young who knocked down a corner three, sending the game in overtime tied at 49.
OVERTIME - The Niners won the jump ball to begin overtime, and Shepherd was able to find Matos, who connected with a layup on the opening possession. FIU connected on two free throws tying the score at 51, then Supica scored inside, giving the 49ers the lead for good. Shepherd hit a jumper from the right side, then Matos stole the ball from FIU, leading to a fastbreak dunk as the 49ers increased their overtime lead, 57-51 with 1:26 left. Young helped Charlotte pull away, connecting on six straight free throws in the final minute to secure the 49ers’ 63-55 victory.
QUOTABLE
“Extremely pleased with our defensive effort,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “I was pleased with the way we contested shots, the way that we defended overall.”
“We believe our defense creates our offense, so we just locked down defensively,” Young said. “Defensively, I feel like we were really good tonight.”
NOTES
- Young’s 25 points and ten rebounds performance marked his first career double-double.
- Charlotte’s 46 rebounds marked the most rebounds by the Niners in a game since grabbing 46 boards at East Carolina, December 18, 2017. Eight Charlotte players secured at least one rebound in the game.
- With Young and Cannon each grabbing ten rebounds, the 49ers have had four players this season record at least ten rebounds in a game.
- Charlotte held FIU, who was averaging 78.8 points per game, to a season-low 55 points.
NEXT GAME
The 49ers are back in Halton Arena tomorrow at 4 p.m. for their second game against FIU.
