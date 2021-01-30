Salisbury VA health care system to vaccinate veterans 65 and older

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System will now move to CDC Phase 1c, making all veterans 65 and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, moving to this phase allows veterans younger than 65—with CDC defined high-risk conditions—to schedule a vaccine appointment as well.
“This age group represents more than 34,000 Veterans in our catchment area,” said Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Randall Gehle. “Salisbury VA Health Care System is on a mission to give every vaccine we receive to Veterans as soon as possible.”
CDC defined high-risk conditions are: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; obesity; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Eligible veterans over 65, or those who meet the high-risk conditions, may call 800-706-9126 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
