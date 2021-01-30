‘One more layer of protection’: Atrium Health adds more appointments as thousands receive COVID-19 vaccination at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stacy Staggs wanted that extra layer of protection against COVID-19.
However, she knows that, as long as the virus is still devastating, the proper CDC protocols must still be followed.
Staggs was one of many who received their coronavirus vaccination Saturday at the mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.
Bank of America Stadium is the host of a clinic that started Friday and will conclude Sunday.
The vaccination clinic is part of an effort by Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway to provide a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
Atrium Health says new appointments have opened up for Sunday at Bank of America Stadium for those who qualify.
Staggs and her husband were able to get the vaccine as unpaid caregivers to their medically fragile daughter. This qualifies them under Group 1. She said the vaccine means protecting herself, her family and others.
“Absolutely vitally important for us, although I will say it doesn’t change anything about what we’re going to do in the next several months,” Staggs said. “We’re still isolating. We’re still following the three Ws. We’re still very heightened in terms of our sense of security, but it was very important for us to get this shot as one more layer of protection.”
Rain and wintry weather is expected through Sunday in the WBTV viewing area.
However, there are no plans to slow down the vaccinations at Bank of America Stadium.
Tents are going up around the stadium as plans push on for its mass vaccination clinic with Atrium Health.
Along with the tents, there will also be heaters. Health officials want to make people as comfortable as possible as they come out to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 8,500 vaccine appointments were booked this weekend. Atrium Health officials said they added more appointments since operations have been going so efficiently.
