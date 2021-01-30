Two killed in head-on collision in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two drivers were killed after a head-on collision in Salisbury on Friday night.
It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard near South Main Street.
One driver was pronounced dead on scene. Tomeca Wayette Jackson, 47, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead by first responders. The other driver has not yet been released by law enforcement. That driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.
According to police, Jackson was driving on Jake Alexander Boulevard when she crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the other vehicle.
