N.C. sheriff to drug dealers: ‘We see you as armed and dangerous’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff has a warning to drug dealers in his county: we are coming for you.
In a lengthy post on Facebook, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins addressed the number of overdose calls that his office has received this week, and the limited resources he has to combat the drug problem.
Wilkins said there have been four overdose deaths in Robeson County in just six days.
He added that in 2019, the sheriff’s office responded to 17 overdose deaths, but then that number jumped to 51 overdose deaths in 2020.
“I see these 51 overdose deaths in 2020 as Murder. A drug dealer purposely for profit sold a drug to an addicted person with no concern for their well-being and in many cases it led to their death. Now the family of these victims are left to grieve their loved one,” Wilkins wrote.
But he said that the sheriff’s office simply does not have the manpower to conduct detailed investigations into the overdose deaths.
He said he plans to talk with county commissioners and ask for additional help and resources to combat the drug issue in the county.
“We have streamlined some divisions to put resources where they are needed most but additional manpower is a must,” Wilkins said.
He is also asking for the community to come forward with information so that deputies can arrest “these drug dealing murderers.”
“We see you as armed and dangerous and in this case, your weapon of choice is Heroin, Opium and Fentanyl. This is not a game or a TV show. It’s not over til it’s over and we are coming for you,” Wilkins wrote.
