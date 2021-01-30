McMaster challenges Biden Administrations ‘erroneous claims’ about safe re-opening of schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is taking on officials with President Joe Biden’s administration who he says are making incorrect claims about the possibility of safely bringing students back to the classroom.
In the letter, dated Thursday, McMaster expressed “deep concern” about what he called “recent, erroneous representations made by White House officials about the safety of re-opening schools.”
“In spite of overwhelming scientific consensus that re-opening schools safely is both possible and urgently necessary, your chief of staff, Mr. Ron Klain, recently went on record defending teachers’ unions whose members refuse to return to the classroom,” McMaster wrote. “Your Administration’s support of this position ignores both the science underpinning school re-openings and the plain reality that many students around the country have been learning, in-person and safely, for months.”
In a series of tweets that included the full letter, McMaster said studies have been completed and “the science is in,” adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “agree students should be in the classroom.”
“They recently reported that there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission,” McMaster said on Twitter. “We must make sure our students are not prevented from getting an education by giving every parent an option to send their children to school five days a week.”
