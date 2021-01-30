Man restrained, robbed at gunpoint during second incident at Uptown apartment in a week

CMPD investigating a shooting that took place at 550 E. Stonewall St. on Jan. 23. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:27 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Uptown luxury apartment complex has seen its second gun-related crime in a week.

An armed robbery took place around 9 p.m. Friday at Uptown 550, located at 550 E. Stonewall St., Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded after a call came in that two unknown suspects entered a man’s apartment and held him at gunpoint.

The two suspects then restrained him and stole his roommate’s properties.

The victim didn’t need medical treatment, but another gun-related incident happened just a week earlier.

CMPD responded to the complex Jan. 23 after a man was shot and seriously injured.

The details surrounding that incident have not yet been released.

