Man restrained, robbed at gunpoint during second incident at Uptown apartment in a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Uptown luxury apartment complex has seen its second gun-related crime in a week.
An armed robbery took place around 9 p.m. Friday at Uptown 550, located at 550 E. Stonewall St., Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded after a call came in that two unknown suspects entered a man’s apartment and held him at gunpoint.
The two suspects then restrained him and stole his roommate’s properties.
The victim didn’t need medical treatment, but another gun-related incident happened just a week earlier.
CMPD responded to the complex Jan. 23 after a man was shot and seriously injured.
The details surrounding that incident have not yet been released.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.