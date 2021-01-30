Man airlifted after shooting in York, S.C.

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured.
Please were called to a residence off Hickory Lane in York, S.C. around 9:20 p.m. last night. There, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was airlifted to a local hospital where police say he is expected to recover.
There are no suspects or motives at this time, and the investigation is in its early stages.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.