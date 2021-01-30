‘It’s like Christmas’: Salisbury VA vaccination event aims to vaccinate 1,000 veterans this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Daniel Barrett says he has been waiting too long to receive his COVID-19 vaccination.
Barrett, a military veteran, finally had his moment.
This weekend, the Salisbury VA Medical Center hosted a mass COVID-19 vaccination event with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 veterans over two days -- Saturday and Sunday.
“Being here today, it’s like Christmas,” Barrett said. “I mean, I have waited for this day for a very, very long time, and I can’t wait to see a lot of people vaccinated. It’s touched me deeply.”
The event is by appointment only, and no walk-in appointments will be available.
Officials say VA health care teams have called veterans 75 and over to schedule the appointments. Veterans who are frontline essential workers and those in that age group who went through Salisbury VA’s call center were also offered the weekend slots.
“The Veteran-centric attitude of our employees has been overwhelming,” said Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Randall Gehle. “We proposed this event and immediately had full staff support.”
Approximately 40 additional staff, including nurses, pharmacy staff, dental clinic volunteers, medical support assistants, and police officers will be on-hand to help with the event.
“The job our staff has done so far with getting the COVID-19 vaccine to our patients has been incredible,” said Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn. “Our facilities lead the Mid-Atlantic Network in vaccinating Veterans.”
Salisbury VA Medical Center officials say they and their Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Kernersville have vaccinated more than 4,500 veterans and more than half its employees as of the time this article was written.
They say vaccination events like this are something senior leadership would like to see continue.
“We will not let vaccine accumulate on our shelves,” said Gehle. “If we accumulate vaccine, we are going to get it into the arms of Veterans.”
Salisbury VA Health Care System also announced it will be vaccinating veterans 65 years and older.
Salisbury VA Health Care System has moved to CDC Phase 1c, making all veterans 65 and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, moving to this phase allows veterans younger than 65—with CDC defined high-risk conditions—to schedule a vaccine appointment as well.
“This age group represents more than 34,000 Veterans in our catchment area,” said Gehle. “Salisbury VA Health Care System is on a mission to give every vaccine we receive to Veterans as soon as possible.”
CDC defined high-risk conditions are: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; obesity; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Eligible veterans over 65, or those who meet the high-risk conditions, may call 800-706-9126 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
