First Alert for a wintry night and Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have anything you want to take care of this weekend, Saturday will be the nicer day. Clouds will increase through the day and highs will reach the mid 40s.
Tonight, snow will begin to arrive in the mountains first. For everyone else, a chilly rain will move in. As temperatures continue to fall, more places will start to get freezing rain (when rain falls onto surfaces which are below freezing). That is where the problems could start to come in.
There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties. You have the possibility of 1-3″ of snow and 1/4″ of freezing rain.
There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Cleveland, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, and Rowan counties until noon on Sunday. You have the possibility of up to 1/4″ of freezing with maybe an inch of snow.
Charlotte and areas south and east are mainly looking at a chilly rain, with highs never making it out of the 30s.
By Monday, that system is moving out. There could be snow showers left around in the mountains but the rest of us should be drying out. Highs will be in the low 40s. Lows will be in the 30s for most of the week.
We will be dry, and highs will be in the low to mid 50s for the middle of the week.
We will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday. How’s that for a change? There is another chance for showers by Friday.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
