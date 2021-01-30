First Alert Sunday: Widespread rain to a wintry mix develop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and frigid temperatures develop overnight into Saturday morning, with low temperatures ranging from the teens in the mountains, to 20s across the Charlotte Metro area and the piedmont.
Saturday will feature increasing clouds through the day, with chilly temperatures. Some brief, scattered snow will be possible in the NC mountains and Northern Piedmont Saturday evening. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-40s toward Charlotte, to upper 30s toward Boone.
Rain to a wintry mix will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, with a better chance for seeing snow to a wintry mix in the mountains and for areas along and north of I-40. Sunday will feature a wintry mix in the morning, with a transition to a chilly rain during the day. Sunday high temperatures look to range from the 30s in the mountains, to around 40 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont. Major snowfall accumulations are not likely at this time, yet snowfall accumulations are possible for the higher elevations of the mountains. Ice accumulations in the NC foothills and mountains may be a bigger issue Sunday morning, with freezing rain likely causing a coating to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.
Mountain snow flurries may linger Sunday night into Monday, with a few quick rain showers expected across the piedmont. Monday will feature another day of highs in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s for the mountains.
Drier weather looks to continue through midweek next week, with high temperatures back in the 50s Tuesday through next Thursday.
Next Friday may bring another round of scattered rain showers, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Stay safe this weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers.
