1 injured after car slams into house in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a car slammed into a home in Huntersville Friday evening.
The incident occurred at Hilston Ridge Road off of McCoy Road.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was treated by Medic. Huntersville fire officials said the driver was believed to be having a medical emergency when the crash happened.
The homeowner escaped unharmed, though displaced.
The home suffered heavy damage and the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshals Office declared the house unsafe.
The investigation continues with the Huntersville Police Department and no other details were released.
