Sunny and chilly for Friday, yet a First Alert for Sunday

Rain to a wintry mix will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, with a better chance for seeing snow to a wintry mix in the mountains and for areas along and north of I-40. Sunday will feature a wintry mix in the morning, with a transition to a chilly rain during the day. Sunday high temperatures look to range from the 30s in the mountains, to 40s for Charlotte and the piedmont. Major snowfall accumulations are not likely at this time, yet snowfall accumulations are possible for the higher elevations of the mountains. Stay tuned to WBTV for more updates to snowfall and wintry precipitation amounts on Sunday.