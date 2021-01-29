Sunny and chilly for Friday, yet a First Alert for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and frigid temperatures develop overnight into Friday morning, with low temperatures ranging from the teens in the mountains (and single digits for higher elevations), to lower 20s across the Charlotte Metro area and the piedmont.
Sunny skies will continue for Friday, with chilly afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s around Charlotte, to lower 30s toward Boone.
We will have a quiet start to the weekend, with Saturday featuring increasing clouds through the day. After another cold Saturday morning with lows in the teens and 20s, Saturday afternoon will feature highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, to 30s for the mountains.
Rain to a wintry mix will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, with a better chance for seeing snow to a wintry mix in the mountains and for areas along and north of I-40. Sunday will feature a wintry mix in the morning, with a transition to a chilly rain during the day. Sunday high temperatures look to range from the 30s in the mountains, to 40s for Charlotte and the piedmont. Major snowfall accumulations are not likely at this time, yet snowfall accumulations are possible for the higher elevations of the mountains. Stay tuned to WBTV for more updates to snowfall and wintry precipitation amounts on Sunday.
Mountain snow flurries may linger Sunday night into Monday, with clearing skies expected across the piedmont. Monday will feature another day of highs in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s for the mountains.
Drier weather looks to continue through midweek next week, with high temperatures back in the 50s Tuesday through next Thursday.
Have a wonderful Friday, and stay tuned for weather updates for Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
