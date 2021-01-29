Study concludes that schools can reopen safely, with precautions taken

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics in conjunction with Duke University and other institutions has concluded that the reopening of schools to in-person learning can be done safely.
The study looked at data from 11 school districts in North Carolina that were open for in-person instruction from August through October.
At least 90,000 students and staff are part of those systems and data showed, according to the study, that only 32 cases of COVID-19 could be traced back to transmission inside the schools.
Doctors who examined the data said following CDC rules were having a significant effect.
In cases where there was transmission within a school it appeared it happened due to a lack of face covering.
The study also concluded that none of the cases in the first nine weeks of school was the result of transmission from student to teacher.
Hickory City Schools were part of the study.
Officials there said they have worked hard to follow the CDC rules and have doubled down on efforts to keep schools clean and sanitized.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.