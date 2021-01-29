S.C. confirms state’s first death from COVID-related condition that affects teens and children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina teenager has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, health officials confirmed Friday.
This is the first death in the state related to MIS-C reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). MIS-C is a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or had contact with someone infected with the virus
DHEC says the victim is a 17-year-old in the upstate area who died from MIS-C on Jan. 27. No other information will be disclosed to protect the privacy of the teen and their family.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
DHEC say that at least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in S.C. The first case was confirmed on July 12, 2020.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired. The vast majority of children with MIS-C recover.
“A surge in coronavirus cases across the state has led to record numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” DHEC said. “While health experts haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.”
“With the number of cases of COVID-19 we’re seeing in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”
“These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children,” Traxler added.
DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe stomach pain. For more information about MIS-C, click here.
