The right way to make a cup of tea
By Callie Presley | January 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 4:01 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than a nice cup of hot tea. While it may seem intimidating if your new to tea drinking, brewing your own is actually pretty easy.

Tea Tips:

  • Water makes a difference
  • Use filtered water
  • Use spring water
  • Have the proper equipment: mug, basket strainer or personal tea bag, and measuring spoon

Steeping Times:

  • Black Tea 3-5 min
  • Green Tea :30 – 3:00 min
  • Herbal Tea 5:00 min
  • White Tea :30 – 3:00 min

Learn more about the Uptown Tea Shop in Waxhaw, North Carolina: https://uptownteashop.com/

