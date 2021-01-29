The right way to make a cup of tea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than a nice cup of hot tea. While it may seem intimidating if your new to tea drinking, brewing your own is actually pretty easy.
Tea Tips:
- Water makes a difference
- Use filtered water
- Use spring water
- Have the proper equipment: mug, basket strainer or personal tea bag, and measuring spoon
Steeping Times:
- Black Tea 3-5 min
- Green Tea :30 – 3:00 min
- Herbal Tea 5:00 min
- White Tea :30 – 3:00 min
Learn more about the Uptown Tea Shop in Waxhaw, North Carolina: https://uptownteashop.com/
