Person killed in north Charlotte, part of highway closes for investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in north Charlotte Friday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation that has closed part of a busy highway in the area.
The incident happened near Lasalle Street and Madrid Street around 4 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, a person was pronounced dead inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree on LaSalle Street. CMPD is conducting a death investigation after officers located a GMC SUV that left the road and struck a tree.
It is currently unclear whether the homicide victim was the person found inside the vehicle, but no identities have been released.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
Due to this, southbound I-77 at Lasalle Street and westbound Lasalle Street at Newland Road has been temporarily shut down while detectives conduct an investigation.
Please avoid the area and consider an alternate route.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, and suspects or possible persons of interest.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
