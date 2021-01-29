Missing woman last seen walking in Rock Hill nearly a week ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Christy Jane Mahon, 51, was last seen on Jan. 23 in the area of Porter Road and Firetower Road in Rock Hill. Officials say she was walking towards E. Main Street and possibly turned right toward S. Anderson Road.
She is 5′1″ tall and 120 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long blue sleeve shirt.
Anyone who sees Mahon or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 803-628-3059.
