Meck County Commissioners set 2021 priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even though it’s only January, Mecklenburg County Commissioners are already making some of their biggest decisions that could impact your life.
Friday, commissioners finished their annual retreat and set funding priorities for the next two years.
Over the past two years the county has spent $94 million in addressing the board’s priorities. The decisions they made Friday will impact where that money goes moving forward.
The new priorities as decided by county commissioners were:
1. Education
2. MECK Pre-K
3. Environment
4. Workforce Development
5. Affordable Housing
Two years ago, commissioners listed several different priorities including reducing racial disparities and mental health. Commissioner Mark Jerrell said he wanted to stick with the old priorities so that there was more time to make an impact.
“I have a real concern about that because I don’t think we’ve given enough traction to really see the benefit,” Jerrell said.
County Manager Dena Diorio and Board Chair George Dunlap both emphasized that reducing racial disparities, and previous priorities not included in the new list, will continue to be addressed.
“I am certain that the manager will express to you that while racial disparities is not one of the top fives it will be part of everything that we do,” Dunlap said.
It wasn’t enough to convince all the commissioners but enough to get the new priorities passed 6-3.
While Diorio said they will continue to focus on some previous priorities, the budget is limited for the upcoming fiscal year with only $41 million of new growth revenue.
“We have to be strategic about what we fund and how we fund it,” Diorio said.
The recommended budget will be presented to commissioners in May 2021.
