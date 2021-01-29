Man killed in shooting, crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who died after being shot and crashing in southwest Charlotte Thursday night has been identified by police as Kharee Chancuey Cartwright.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Arrowood Road near I-77, where they found a crashed black Mercedes with a driver, later identified as Cartwright, inside. Cartwright had multiple gunshot wounds, police say, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Arrowood Road is shut down between Tryon Street and Interstate 77.
The investigation is ongoing and officers are working to gather evidence.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Cartwright’s family has been notified of his death.
